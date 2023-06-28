Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Trimmed by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 486,797 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 10,427 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.8% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $109,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V stock opened at $227.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.53. The stock has a market cap of $425.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

