Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,359 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Visa by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC increased its position in Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Visa by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on V. KeyCorp increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

Visa Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:V opened at $227.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

