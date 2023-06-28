Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Sells 2,096 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $7,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 111,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 15,463 shares during the period. Highland Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 33,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Northland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average of $50.16. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $51.22.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

