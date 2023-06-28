Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Trading 5.2% Higher

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.29 and last traded at $15.28. Approximately 371,421 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,325,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VNO shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.95.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $445.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.70 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 26th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vornado Realty Trust

In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. bought 5,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $60,353.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $179,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,470. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. bought 5,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $60,353.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 25,341 shares of company stock valued at $285,033. Company insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 22,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 53,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a collection of premier assets and a focused strategy of growing its dominant positions in New York City office and retail. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also has premier assets in Chicago and San Francisco, and maintains a 32.4% interest in Alexander's, Inc (Alexander's) (NYSE: ALX), which owns six properties in the greater New York metropolitan area.

Featured Articles

