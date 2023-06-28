W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Raises Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,194 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $166,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $98,953,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

Insider Transactions at Visa

Visa Price Performance

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $227.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.34 and its 200 day moving average is $223.53. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The company has a market capitalization of $425.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.