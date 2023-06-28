Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC reduced its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Watsco by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSO shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watsco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.14.

WSO stock opened at $376.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $343.02 and a 200-day moving average of $308.24. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.61 and a 12-month high of $376.05.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58. Watsco had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.89%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

