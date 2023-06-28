Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 2.9% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 16,375 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 226,498 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $576,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,857 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 48,637 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average of $48.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

