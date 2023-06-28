Wedbush Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Webster Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Webster Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.00 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.42.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Webster Financial stock opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $56.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.07). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Webster Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Webster Financial by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $596,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 115,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,752.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

About Webster Financial

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.