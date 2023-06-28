Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for KB Home (KBH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of KB Home (NYSE: KBH) recently:
- 6/26/2023 – KB Home had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $49.00 to $61.00.
- 6/22/2023 – KB Home had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $29.00 to $43.00.
- 6/22/2023 – KB Home had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $48.00 to $65.00.
- 6/22/2023 – KB Home had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $55.00 to $64.00.
- 6/22/2023 – KB Home had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $52.00.
- 6/22/2023 – KB Home had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $42.00 to $51.00.
- 6/22/2023 – KB Home had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $52.00 to $53.00.
- 6/16/2023 – KB Home had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $42.00 to $55.00.
- 6/14/2023 – KB Home had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn.
- 6/14/2023 – KB Home had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $39.00 to $52.00.
- 5/31/2023 – KB Home is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/24/2023 – KB Home had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $51.00 to $56.00.
- 5/18/2023 – KB Home is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
KB Home Stock Performance
KB Home stock opened at $52.24 on Wednesday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.58.
KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.61. KB Home had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that KB Home will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KB Home Dividend Announcement
Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home
In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $6,789,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,472,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,648,835.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in KB Home by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
