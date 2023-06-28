Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for KB Home (KBH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of KB Home (NYSE: KBH) recently:

6/26/2023 – KB Home had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $49.00 to $61.00.

6/22/2023 – KB Home had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $29.00 to $43.00.

6/22/2023 – KB Home had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $48.00 to $65.00.

6/22/2023 – KB Home had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $55.00 to $64.00.

6/22/2023 – KB Home had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $52.00.

6/22/2023 – KB Home had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $42.00 to $51.00.

6/22/2023 – KB Home had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $52.00 to $53.00.

6/16/2023 – KB Home had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $42.00 to $55.00.

6/14/2023 – KB Home had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn.

6/14/2023 – KB Home had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $39.00 to $52.00.

5/31/2023 – KB Home is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2023 – KB Home had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $51.00 to $56.00.

5/18/2023 – KB Home is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

KB Home Stock Performance

KB Home stock opened at $52.24 on Wednesday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.58.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.61. KB Home had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that KB Home will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.88%.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $6,789,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,472,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,648,835.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in KB Home by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

