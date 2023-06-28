Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $113.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James downgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.44.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $109.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $71.95 and a 12-month high of $116.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,122.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,987 shares of company stock valued at $1,325,639 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 192.4% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 101,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after acquiring an additional 51,257 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 477,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,611,000 after acquiring an additional 205,182 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,203,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $238,159,000 after acquiring an additional 34,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.