West Bancorporation Inc. Has $376,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,058,235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,896,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,494,194,000 after buying an additional 6,133,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 17,439.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,074 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $153.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.35. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

