Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WES. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Down 0.8 %

Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $25.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 2.77. Western Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $29.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.80 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 34.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 893.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 485.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

