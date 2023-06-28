Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $7.45 Per Share

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a report issued on Friday, June 23rd. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now expects that the construction company will earn $7.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.95. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.52 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.
Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.35. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $900.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Winnebago Industries Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $64.02 on Monday. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $47.80 and a 52 week high of $70.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.64.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winnebago Industries
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 245.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter.
Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 14.27%.
About Winnebago Industries
Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.
