Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 0.4% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VIG stock opened at $160.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.60. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $162.35.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

