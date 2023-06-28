Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $99.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.54.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $75.41 on Monday. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $56.17 and a 1 year high of $101.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.52.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $374.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.86 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Wix.com by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 33,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth $3,311,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Wix.com by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Wix.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,008,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

