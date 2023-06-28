WMG Financial Advisors LLC Invests $256,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $509.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $611.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $531.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $552.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

