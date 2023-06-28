WoodTrust Financial Corp Purchases 155 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,058,235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,896,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,494,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 17,439.1% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $153.53 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $290.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.26 and a 200-day moving average of $165.35.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

