World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) Trading Down 9.3%

World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 9.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.43 and last traded at $20.52. 62,773 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 499,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America cut World Kinect from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday.

Get World Kinect alerts:

World Kinect Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.27.

World Kinect Dividend Announcement

World Kinect ( NYSE:WKC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that World Kinect Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. World Kinect’s payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

About World Kinect

(Get Rating)

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, charters, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental, and military customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for World Kinect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Kinect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.