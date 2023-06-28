Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Bought by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of XEL opened at $62.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.19. The stock has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.43. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XEL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

