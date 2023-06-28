Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XRX. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Xerox by 9.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xerox by 2.0% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 55,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Xerox by 14.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 368,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 47,667 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Xerox by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 203,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 43,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Xerox

In related news, EVP Jacques-Edouard Gueden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $156,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $175,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,406.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jacques-Edouard Gueden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $156,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xerox Stock Up 1.3 %

XRX opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.37. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.69.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.28. Xerox had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Articles

