Xponance Inc. Buys 663 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $8,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 6.2% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 6,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9.2% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BDX. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $258.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $253.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

