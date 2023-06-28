Xponance Inc. Grows Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $9,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2,894.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $66.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $74.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business’s revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.52.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,183,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,183,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,000 shares of company stock worth $2,902,320 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

