Xponance Inc. Has $7.72 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.3% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 5,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 41.2% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 25,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.3% during the first quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 130,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $92.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.07.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

