Xponance Inc. Has $7.83 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.55.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D stock opened at $52.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.98.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 186.71%.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.