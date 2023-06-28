Xponance Inc. Has $7.94 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 194,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $7,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.13.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The company has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 2.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

