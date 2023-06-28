Xponance Inc. Has $8.23 Million Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $8,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in IQVIA by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on IQV. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.50.

IQVIA Stock Up 0.4 %

IQV opened at $214.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.11 and its 200 day moving average is $206.92. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $249.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.39.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. Research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.