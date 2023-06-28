Xponance Inc. Increases Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $8,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 10.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 12,010.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 19.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of CHTR opened at $353.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.66 and a 1-year high of $496.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $337.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.90 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.82.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.