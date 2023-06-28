Xponance Inc. Purchases 1,355 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $10,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,291,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,414,000 after buying an additional 1,835,413 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,707,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,153,360,000 after buying an additional 1,392,128 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,895,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,203,000 after buying an additional 942,651 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.06.

NYSE A opened at $117.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.20 and its 200 day moving average is $138.75. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.82%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

