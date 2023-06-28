Xponance Inc. Purchases 1,443 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $9,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,595,000 after purchasing an additional 642,649 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,397,188,000 after acquiring an additional 411,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,277,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,489,852,000 after acquiring an additional 107,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,228,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,066,503,000 after acquiring an additional 125,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,919,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,345,000 after acquiring an additional 105,504 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Trading Up 0.4 %

Paychex stock opened at $111.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $139.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.23. The firm has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.27.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.