Xponance Inc. Purchases 2,102 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $11,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Cintas by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter worth about $404,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Cintas by 6.5% in the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in Cintas by 0.7% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Cintas by 11.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of several research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

CTAS stock opened at $491.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $363.59 and a one year high of $497.70. The stock has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $454.35.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

