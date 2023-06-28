Xponance Inc. Sells 25,238 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,238 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $9,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in CSX by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Susquehanna upped their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.92.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

