Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Trading 4.3% Higher

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) shares rose 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.82 and last traded at $4.82. Approximately 16,678 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 230,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Youdao from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Youdao Stock Up 2.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average of $6.63. The stock has a market cap of $624.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of -0.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Youdao

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $169.39 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Youdao during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Youdao during the second quarter worth $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Youdao in the first quarter worth $61,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Youdao in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

