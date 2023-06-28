Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $8,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $501,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,573 shares of company stock worth $3,610,508. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $134.28 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $143.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.84.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.