Zacks Research Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Neogen in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Neogen’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Neogen’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $218.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NEOG. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Neogen in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Neogen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Neogen from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

NEOG opened at $21.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average of $17.99. Neogen has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 535.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 75,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 124,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 305,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

