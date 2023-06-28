Zacks Research Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Moelis & Company in a report released on Friday, June 23rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Moelis & Company’s current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.60 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.

MC has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Moelis & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moelis & Company from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $37.86.

NYSE MC opened at $44.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.20. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 27,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 19.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,035,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,801,000 after buying an additional 169,028 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at about $530,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 4.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,010,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,487,000 after buying an additional 272,370 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 190.48%.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

