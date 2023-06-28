Zacks Research Comments on The Ensign Group, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENSG)

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Ensign Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.03. The consensus estimate for The Ensign Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $886.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.50 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 7.32%.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $93.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. The Ensign Group has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $102.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 5.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Ensign Group news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $968,403.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 953,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,702,671.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Ensign Group news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $968,403.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 953,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,702,671.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $114,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,242,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,618 shares of company stock valued at $12,112,447 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 581.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Stories

