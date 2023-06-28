Zacks Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for GameStop in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Research analyst P. Dhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.29). The consensus estimate for GameStop’s current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GME. StockNews.com lowered GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Wedbush cut their target price on GameStop from $6.50 to $6.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

GameStop Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of GME opened at $23.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.65 and a beta of -0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.01. GameStop has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $47.99.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of GameStop

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GameStop by 304.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,163,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,235,000 after acquiring an additional 18,193,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GameStop by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,123,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,277,000 after purchasing an additional 145,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in GameStop by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,565,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,165,000 after purchasing an additional 311,487 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GameStop by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,617,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,276,000 after purchasing an additional 121,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in GameStop by 301.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,190,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,587 shares in the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at GameStop

In related news, Director Alain Attal acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 538,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,066,700.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alain Attal acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 538,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,066,700.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ryan Cohen acquired 443,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,760.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 36,847,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,181,880.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

