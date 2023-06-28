Zacks Research Weighs in on American Tower Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:AMT)

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for American Tower in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Chattopadhyay now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $9.88 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.90. The consensus estimate for American Tower’s current full-year earnings is $9.23 per share.

AMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.53.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $187.72 on Monday. American Tower has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $87.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.57, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.17.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,415,000 after purchasing an additional 20,542 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in American Tower by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,574,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 115,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

