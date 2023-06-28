Zacks Research Weighs in on Carlisle Companies Incorporated’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) – Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Carlisle Companies in a research report issued on Friday, June 23rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $4.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.00. The consensus estimate for Carlisle Companies’ current full-year earnings is $18.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $5.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $6.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.99 EPS.

CSL has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.67.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $247.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 32.04%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.26 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,315,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,490,437,000 after buying an additional 100,442 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,115,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,156,441,000 after purchasing an additional 40,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,351,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,620,000 after purchasing an additional 196,859 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 323.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $518,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $486,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

