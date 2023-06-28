Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Zumiez from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $17.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $339.82 million, a P/E ratio of 114.53 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.08. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $31.21.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.10). Zumiez had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $182.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 34,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,545.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 34,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,545.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Troy R. Brown sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $742,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,684.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 89,930 shares of company stock worth $1,237,850. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 214,199 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 13,543 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,622 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 27,403 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Zumiez by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,723,880 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,788,000 after buying an additional 148,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Zumiez by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,215 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,959,000 after acquiring an additional 74,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

