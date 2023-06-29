1,050 Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Bought by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 485.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays cut their target price on BorgWarner from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

BorgWarner Price Performance

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,202.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,383 shares of company stock worth $566,697. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BWA opened at $47.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.43 and a 200 day moving average of $46.15. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.63%.

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.