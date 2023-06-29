126 Shares in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Bought by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 958.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other LPL Financial news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,138.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPL Financial stock opened at $211.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.68 and a 1 year high of $271.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.18 and a 200-day moving average of $214.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LPLA. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $254.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Further Reading

