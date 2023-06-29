1,550 Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Bought by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 730.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $161.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.35 and a 12-month high of $183.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.76.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 9.33%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,027,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,926,285.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,027,962.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,926,285.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $622,913.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,825 shares in the company, valued at $895,477.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,397 shares of company stock valued at $4,162,229. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

