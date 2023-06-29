2,125 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Acquired by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 360,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,805,000 after buying an additional 22,516 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,898,000 after buying an additional 63,994 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $40.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.79 and its 200 day moving average is $42.56. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $47.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

