2,454 Shares in Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF (BATS:FFHG) Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF (BATS:FFHG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.10% of Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FFHG. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its holdings in Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 28,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 12,204 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF by 642.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF stock opened at $32.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.21. The company has a market cap of $76.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.73.

The FormulaFolios Hedged Growth ETF (FFHG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that seeks capital appreciation via a tactical approach. The fund holds ETFs tracking broad-based US equities (including leveraged or inverse equity) and US Treasurys.

