3i Group (TGOPY) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Free Report) is one of 1,197 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare 3i Group to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

3i Group pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. 3i Group pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.0% and pay out 639.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.5% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3i Group N/A N/A N/A 3i Group Competitors 366.77% 7.54% 4.86%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares 3i Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for 3i Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3i Group 0 0 0 0 N/A 3i Group Competitors 1031 4455 5818 83 2.43

3i Group presently has a consensus price target of $2,175.00, indicating a potential upside of 17,830.75%. As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 79.32%. Given 3i Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe 3i Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 3i Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 3i Group N/A N/A 37.90 3i Group Competitors $199.42 million -$13.81 million 37.07

3i Group’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than 3i Group. 3i Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

3i Group rivals beat 3i Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America. It makes private equity investments in business and technology services, financial services, consumer, healthcare, consumption and distribution, media and telecom, renewable energy, wind, and industrial technology sector. Within business and technology services, the firm seeks to invest in sub sectors such as testing, inspection and certification; intelligent outsourcing, BPO and consultancy; human capital including staffing, governance, risk and compliance, services to pharmaceutical companies, vertical application software, education and training businesses; facilities management; support services to industrial sectors such as oil and gas and utilities; human resources outsourcing and advising; recruitment; logistics and infrastructure support services including distribution, waste, and rental. In the consumer sector, it focuses on, multi-unit roll out, omni-channel propositions, niche branded consumer goods, polarization, health and wellness, ageing population, millennials, consumer goods; e-commerce; retail; food and drinks; and leisure. In the healthcare sector, the firm focuses on outsourced medical device manufacturing & services, outsourced pharmaceutical manufacturing & services, bioprocessing supply chain, life science tools and diagnostics, wellness & consumer health products, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology including specialty pharma, generics / OTC, drug delivery, and animal health; healthcare Services including activities such as elderly and specialty care, including caring for people in their own homes, in hospital and in community facilities, as well as operational services such as outsourced support, clinical services and B2B contract services; medical devices and technology including devices, medical equipment and consumables, diagnostics, and healthcare IT. In the industrial sector, it focuses on automotive, chemicals, safety and security, construction, building products and materials, energy, electronics and electrical components, flow control and filtration, mobility, packaging, industrial Services incl. industrial software, oil, gas, and power. Through 3i BIFM Limited and 3i Infrastructure plc the firm makes infrastructure investments where it focuses principally on the utilities including energy transmission and storage, electricity and gas distribution, water, power generation, and communication network; transportation including airports, ports, ferries, toll roads, and rail; and social infrastructure sector including primary and secondary PFI, public private partnerships, healthcare, education, and government accommodation. In infrastructure it invests primarily in utilities, transportation and social infrastructure in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Europe, and Ireland. The firm prefers to invest in companies across Europe, France, United States, South America, and Asia. It seeks to make new investments in Northern Europe and North America. The firm typically invests between 5 million ($5.59125 million) and 300 million ($335.475 million) in companies with an enterprise value typically between 100 million ($111.825 million) and 500 million ($559.125 million) and sales value between 80 million ($89.46 million) and 1500 million ($1677.38 million). It seeks to take either majority or minority stakes. It seeks to take a board seat in its portfolio companies with regards to infrastructure investments. The firm invests through a combination of third-party and proprietary capital. It invests through its personal capital. 3i Group plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.

