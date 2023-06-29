3M (NYSE:MMM) Receives $120.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.83.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $98.59 on Friday. 3M has a twelve month low of $92.38 and a twelve month high of $152.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $54.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.02.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMM. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in 3M by 1,538.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

