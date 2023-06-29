690 Shares in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Purchased by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,004,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,430,000 after purchasing an additional 774,581 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,682,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,374,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,837,000 after purchasing an additional 584,185 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,021,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,644,000 after purchasing an additional 572,629 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,061,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,510,000 after purchasing an additional 344,546 shares during the period.

Shares of FV opened at $46.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.44. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.45 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0451 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

