824 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Purchased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 56,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,559,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 17,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 23,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $3,656,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,844,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total transaction of $505,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $3,656,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,844,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,923,158 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on ISRG. William Blair assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $313.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.35.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $332.98 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $334.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.68 billion, a PE ratio of 90.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.82.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

