824 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Purchased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 56,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,559,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 17,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 23,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $3,656,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,844,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total transaction of $505,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $3,656,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,844,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,923,158 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Intuitive Surgical Price Performance
Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $332.98 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $334.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.68 billion, a PE ratio of 90.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.82.
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Intuitive Surgical
Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Intuitive Surgical
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- General Mills Retreats To The Buy Zone
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.