AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $721,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $3,486,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $132.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $233.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.33 and a 200-day moving average of $151.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 139.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

